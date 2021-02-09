2key.network Price Hits $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $159,504.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $488.16 or 0.01051487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.04 or 0.05544381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040527 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,237,631 tokens. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.