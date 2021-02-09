$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 177,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

