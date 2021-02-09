30,218 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of DIN opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.02.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

