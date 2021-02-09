$338.68 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post sales of $338.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.90 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $418.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 505.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.