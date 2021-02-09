$340.41 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $340.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

