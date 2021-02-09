$390.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post sales of $390.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

