3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.20

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 84832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

