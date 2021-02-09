3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $297.34

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $297.34 and traded as low as $294.25. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $296.50, with a volume of 626,243 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 38.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.57%. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

