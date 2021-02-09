3M (NYSE:MMM) is Palisade Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. 31,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

