3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

MMM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.82. 22,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average is $167.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

