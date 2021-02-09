3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $63,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in 3M by 15.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

