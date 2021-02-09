$420.52 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $420.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.50 million and the highest is $420.56 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $397.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $356.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

