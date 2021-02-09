$44.88 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post sales of $44.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $45.39 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $177.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.69 million, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

