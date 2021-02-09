$468.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $468.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.10 million. Kennametal posted sales of $483.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

