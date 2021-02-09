4NEW (KWATT) Price Down 28.7% This Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $16,744.74 and $2,499.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.