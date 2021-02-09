$5.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $5.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $5.04 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $21.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $22.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.11 billion to $23.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $238.61 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.