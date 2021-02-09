$505.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report sales of $505.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.97 million to $506.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $472.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of SQM opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

