$52.59 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $52.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $201.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $210.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.01 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $210.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $616.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.