53,330 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.38% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.98.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.