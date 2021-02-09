6,439 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 178,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $219.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.56 and a 200-day moving average of $191.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

