660,500 Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. CorePoint Lodging accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 1.14% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

