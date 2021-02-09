$69.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $69.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.07 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $61.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $268.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.54 million to $274.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.50 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $327.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSII. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

