693,227 Shares in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure accounts for 2.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 323,516 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2,009.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,641 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 193,657 shares during the period.

NYSE KMF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,676. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

