$7.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $7.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $8.78 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

PAGP opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains GP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

