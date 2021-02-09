$725.77 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report sales of $725.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.41 million and the highest is $754.30 million. Generac posted sales of $590.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Shares of GNRC opened at $279.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $287.55.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

