74,002 Shares in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEO opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

