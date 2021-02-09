$77.95 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will report sales of $77.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.80 million. Potbelly reported sales of $101.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $294.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.50 million to $295.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $329.95 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $333.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $2,608,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBPB stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

