$781.93 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce $781.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.30 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.