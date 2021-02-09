7,843 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coupa Software by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $359.65 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.