$843.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report $843.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.20 million and the lowest is $827.50 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ossiam bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. The Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

