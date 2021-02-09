$86.99 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $86.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the lowest is $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $355.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $368.87 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $379.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after acquiring an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

