88mph (MPH) Price Hits $164.06 on Top Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 17% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $45.90 million and $3.25 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can now be bought for approximately $164.06 or 0.00353925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00230086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00195711 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 319,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,747 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

