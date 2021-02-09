$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $8.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $49.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

