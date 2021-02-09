$94.00 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce sales of $94.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $83.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $351.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $387.40 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of IMXI opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in International Money Express by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 1,601,269 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Money Express by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 75,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in International Money Express by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 503,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

