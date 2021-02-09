$958.56 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $958.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.00 million and the lowest is $947.60 million. Flowserve reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE FLS opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

