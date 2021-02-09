AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

