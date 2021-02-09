AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,999 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $119,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 457,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $105.51. 121,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,137,395. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

