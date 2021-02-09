Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 23,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 29,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$164.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.88%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

