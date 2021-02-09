Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Sets New 52-Week High at $360.00

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 66921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of £390.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

