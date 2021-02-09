ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CL King boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. 3,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,094.45 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

