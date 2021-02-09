Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.