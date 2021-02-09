Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $26.13. 1,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Absolute Core Strategy ETF stock. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Core Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the quarter. Absolute Core Strategy ETF accounts for 1.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 26.43% of Absolute Core Strategy ETF worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

