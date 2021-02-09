Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.68. 13,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

