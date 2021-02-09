accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $432.19

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.19 and traded as high as $500.00. accesso Technology Group shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 219,393 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.37. The company has a market cap of £206.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

