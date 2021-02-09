ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.