Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 144.6% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $349,320.01 and $34,054.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 144.6% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,421,950 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

