Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 278.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $47,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. 136,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,325. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.