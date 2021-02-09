Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Lifted by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 3.7% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Acuity Brands worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.