Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 276,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

