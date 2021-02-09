Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 41.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $178,767.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.89 or 0.03725000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00374524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.01072429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00470778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00360048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00229876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020613 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

